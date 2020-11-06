IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.