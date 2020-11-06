IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

