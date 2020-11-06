IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of MS stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

