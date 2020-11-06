IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after acquiring an additional 84,446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $204.56 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $240.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.