IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in Danaher by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Danaher by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $240.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.12. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

