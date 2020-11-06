IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92,737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 178.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

