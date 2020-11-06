IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 1,485,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,780,000 after buying an additional 358,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after buying an additional 308,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

