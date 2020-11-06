IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 14,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

