IFG Advisory LLC Buys 109 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $495,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.