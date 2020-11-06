IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $246.02 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $247.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

