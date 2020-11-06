IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,655,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $378.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $392.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

