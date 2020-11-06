IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

