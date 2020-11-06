IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,456,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,007,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 869,610 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,850,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,770,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after buying an additional 424,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,775,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

