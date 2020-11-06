IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 319 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,037,000 after buying an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $283.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $242.90.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.