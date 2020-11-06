IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 24,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Omnicom Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Omnicom Group by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 329,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $49.32 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

