IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

