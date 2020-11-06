Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 637,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 103,963 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,903,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,642,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.57 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

