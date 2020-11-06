Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($2.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Humana stock opened at $440.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Humana by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

