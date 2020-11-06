Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.50

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 188.22 ($2.46), with a volume of 3960271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.46).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $149.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.26.

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

