Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Cut to $169.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.28.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $183.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

