HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

HSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe plc (HSV.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,329.55 ($17.37).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.19. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

In other news, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £24,520 ($32,035.54). Insiders purchased a total of 2,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,624 in the last ninety days.

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

