HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.
HSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe plc (HSV.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,329.55 ($17.37).
Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.19. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).
HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
