Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens raised Hilltop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Hilltop stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 272,104 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $15,138,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 14.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 76,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

