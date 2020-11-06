Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 31st

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

