Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

