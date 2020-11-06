Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.95. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83).

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

