Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $457,500.00 in Stock

Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 172,426 shares of Healthcare Merger stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,260.00.

NASDAQ:HCCO opened at $9.40 on Friday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,345,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

About Healthcare Merger

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

