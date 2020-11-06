Head to Head Review: Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) and Service Co. International (OTCMKTS:SCI)

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.8% of Comjoyful International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Comjoyful International and Service Co. International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.66 $369.60 million $1.90 26.23

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Comjoyful International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Comjoyful International and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comjoyful International 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 6 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Comjoyful International.

Volatility and Risk

Comjoyful International has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comjoyful International and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 12.50% 20.42% 2.73%

Summary

Service Co. International beats Comjoyful International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comjoyful International Company Profile

Comjoyful International Company operates and manages healthcare clubs in China. Its clubs provide traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments, such as foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments that are based on the Chinese traditional reflexology system. The company also provides beverages, including beer, tea, and juice, as well as fruits, nuts, and dumplings. It operates three healthcare clubs, which are located in Wuxi, Nanjing, and Jintan. The company was formerly known as Camelot Corporation and changed its name to Comjoyful International Company in January 2013. Comjoyful International Company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Beijing, China.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

