Head-To-Head Comparison: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) & Popular (NYSE:BPOP)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Popular’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $46.91 billion 0.96 $6.87 billion $0.71 6.52 Popular $2.83 billion 1.33 $671.14 million $6.88 6.52

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Popular. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.11% 15.43% 1.28% Popular 18.66% 8.55% 0.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Itaú Unibanco and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 2 1 0 2.33 Popular 0 1 3 0 2.75

Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Popular has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Popular.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Popular beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance covering death and personal accidents; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 174 branches, including 69 owned and 105 leased premises in Puerto Rico; 51 branches comprising 5 owned and 46 leased premises in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 622 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in Virgin Islands, and 119 ATMs in the United States mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

