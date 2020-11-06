Head-To-Head Comparison: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) versus Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Natera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natera $302.33 million 20.19 -$124.83 million ($1.99) -38.39

Burning Rock Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natera.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A Natera -44.89% -70.41% -29.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Natera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Burning Rock Biotech and Natera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Natera 0 1 9 0 2.90

Natera has a consensus target price of $66.70, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. Given Natera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Summary

Natera beats Burning Rock Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests. It also offers liquid biopsy; OncoScreen Plus, a test for therapy and immunotherapy; LungPlasma, a test for non-small cell lung cancer, including various genes that have a targeted therapy; ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc. provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora products of conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; Evercord, a cord blood and cord tissue processing and storage service; and Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that analyzes and tracks mutations to an individual's tumor. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. It has partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

