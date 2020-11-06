HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Sells $5,050,712.50 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HCA opened at $137.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

