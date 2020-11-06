Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €50.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.28 ($56.80).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €35.18 ($41.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

