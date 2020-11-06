Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Guardant Health stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock worth $765,328,954. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Guardant Health by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

