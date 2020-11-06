Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 2,690 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $283,203.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,018.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.88. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

