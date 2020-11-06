Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 2,690 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $283,203.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,018.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.88. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $118.01.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
