GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 453 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $33,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $29,854.37.

On Monday, October 5th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $7,525.18.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $7,318.15.

On Monday, August 17th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 742 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $57,846.32.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 113,431 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.