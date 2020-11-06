GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 371 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $33,522.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $7,525.18.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $7,318.15.

On Monday, August 17th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 742 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $57,846.32.

NYSE GRUB opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.14. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in GrubHub by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

