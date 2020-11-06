Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Several research firms recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

GRPN stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.75. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

