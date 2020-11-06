GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of GP opened at $10.44 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.