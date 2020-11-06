GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GP opened at $10.44 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

