Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.32 ($27.43).

GYC stock opened at €20.66 ($24.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

