Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3,200.00, but opened at $3,040.00. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) shares last traded at $3,040.00, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Steven Charles Birks sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,950 ($38.54), for a total transaction of £274,350 ($358,440.03). Also, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,900 ($37.89), for a total value of £246,500 ($322,053.83).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,067.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,826.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 million and a PE ratio of 30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 107.93 ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a GBX 81.71 ($1.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L)’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

About Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

