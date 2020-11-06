Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) Shares Gap Down to $10.66

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $9.85. Goodrich Petroleum shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

