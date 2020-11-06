Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) Shares Gap Down to $10.66

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $9.85. Goodrich Petroleum shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.