GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,564,683.00 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 932,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,564,683.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GLYC opened at $3.05 on Friday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 206,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

