Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Medical REIT and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 4 5 0 2.56

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 7.81% 1.82% 0.71% Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78%

Volatility & Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 8.85 $9.23 million $0.75 18.05 Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.28 -$76.00 million $0.39 73.85

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Weyerhaeuser on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

