Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

