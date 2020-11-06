Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $14.89 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 3.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

