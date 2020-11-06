Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 922 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

