General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

GM stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,001,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,819,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

