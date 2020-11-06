FY2020 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

NYSE:WM opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

