FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trecora Resources Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Trecora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TREC. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:TREC opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 16.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 267.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 105,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

