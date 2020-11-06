FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tencent Holdings Limited Decreased by KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tencent in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tencent from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $774.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. Tencent has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

